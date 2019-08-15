XRegister
15/08/2019 - 20:03 BST

I’ve Still Got To Prove This To Coaching Staff And Fans – Tottenham Hotspur Talent

 




Tottenham Hotspur talent Kyle Walker-Peters believes that he still needs to prove to the coaching team at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, along with the club's fans, that he deserves to play in key games.

Walker-Peters could be in line for more playing time this season following the departure of Kieran Trippier from the club.  


 



He clocked the full 90 minutes in Tottenham's Premier League opener against Aston Villa, helping Mauricio Pochettino's side to earn a vital 3-1 win.

A product of Tottenham's youth system, Walker-Peters is keen to make sure he wins over Pochettino and nails down a spot in the side this season.
 


The 22-year-old believes the Aston Villa game could prove to be key to his prospects and feels he still has work to do to win over the coaching staff and the fans when it comes to being in the team for big games.



In terms of my career, that match was very important to me", Walker-Peters told his club's official site.

I have to prove to the staff here and prove to the fans that I am ready to play in important games, help the team and hopefully be a part of a successful season." 
 


Walker will be hoping that Pochettino gives him the vote to line up for Spurs again this weekend when Manchester City play host to the north London giants at the Etihad Stadium.

He made six appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham last term, chipping in with three assists in the process, contributing to his total number of outings for Spurs at senior level now having reached 20.   
 