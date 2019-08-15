XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/08/2019 - 15:43 BST

Leeds United Making Progress On Contract Talks With Wolves Target Kalvin Phillips

 




Leeds United are making good progress in talks to lock Wolves target Kalvin Phillips down to a new contract at Elland Road. 

The Whites resisted selling Phillips in the summer transfer window despite interest from a clutch of Premier League clubs.


 



Clubs are watching the situation closely as Leeds try to convince Phillips, who has already rejected one offer, to sign a new contract.

It has been claimed that Wolves could move for the midfielder if he has not penned a new contract by the time the January transfer window opens for business.

 


However, Leeds are making good progress in Phillips' contract talks, according to The Athletic.


 


Phillips is a key man in Marcelo Bielsa's system at Elland Road and the Argentine made keeping the player a priority in the summer.

Leeds slapped a big asking price on Phillips' head and were not willing to be moved.

 


Their position will be strengthened considerably if Phillips agrees to put pen to paper to a fresh contract at Elland Road.

The midfielder is claimed to be keen to play in the Premier League as soon as possible and wants to push for a call-up to the senior England squad.
 