Leeds United Making Progress On Contract Talks With Wolves Target Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United are making good progress in talks to lock Wolves target Kalvin Phillips down to a new contract at Elland Road.



The Whites resisted selling Phillips in the summer transfer window despite interest from a clutch of Premier League clubs.













Clubs are watching the situation closely as Leeds try to convince Phillips, who has already rejected one offer, to sign a new contract.



It has been claimed that Wolves could move for the midfielder if he has not penned a new contract by the time the January transfer window opens for business.



However, Leeds are making good progress in Phillips' contract talks, according to The Athletic.







Phillips is a key man in Marcelo Bielsa's system at Elland Road and the Argentine made keeping the player a priority in the summer.



Leeds slapped a big asking price on Phillips' head and were not willing to be moved.



Their position will be strengthened considerably if Phillips agrees to put pen to paper to a fresh contract at Elland Road.



The midfielder is claimed to be keen to play in the Premier League as soon as possible and wants to push for a call-up to the senior England squad.

