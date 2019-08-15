Leeds United’s Relationship With Premier League Giants Not In Good Place

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United's relationship with Premier League giants Chelsea has suffered due to the way the Whites used the players they took on loan from the Blues last season, it has been claimed.



The Yorkshire giants took three players on loan from Chelsea last summer, landing goalkeeper Jamal Blackman and midfielders Lewis Baker and Izzy Brown.













Blackman was restricted to Under-23 game time by Leeds until he broke his leg three months after the move and returned to his parent club.



Baker meanwhile was only handed five starts and Chelsea were so unimpressed they terminated the loan agreement when the January transfer window opened.



Brown was recovering from injury while at Leeds, but when fit and ready for action again was continually overlooked and ended up playing just eleven first team minutes.







According to The Athletic, Chelsea's hierarchy were not impressed with how Leeds handled the players and it is suggested the Whites would have a difficult time even getting the Blues to listen to further loan proposals.



Chelsea believed moving to Leeds on loan would benefit their players and the two clubs were on good terms.



The outcomes of the respective loans have soured the relationship and it remains to be seen if Chelsea will in the future agree to loan another player to Leeds.



The Whites focused on the loan market this summer, but did not sign a player from Chelsea.



