Liverpool Open To Selling 30-Year-Old This Summer

Liverpool are open to selling Dejan Lovren if they receive their asking price for the centre-back as they feel it would be good business for a player now into his 30s.



Lovren was not involved in Liverpool's UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea on Wednesday night, with the Croatian not travelling to Istanbul due to illness.













There are big questions over whether he will still be at Liverpool beyond the summer though, with Lovren aware he is now the fourth choice centre-back at Anfield.



He has interest from Roma and Liverpool would be willing to sell him, according to The Athletic.



Talks are claimed to be ongoing, but there is no deal yet in place to take Lovren to Roma.







Liverpool want £15m for the centre-back and believe that selling the defender for such a price would represent smart business for a 30-year-old who has suffered from injuries in recent years.



With the Premier League transfer window closing early, Liverpool would not be able to sign a replacement for Lovren.



It is claimed though that Reds boss Jurgen Klopp would be comfortable without Lovren and has faith in youngsters Ki-Jana Hoever and Sepp van den Berg to step up if required.

