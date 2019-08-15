XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/08/2019 - 13:46 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Issues Selection Message To Tottenham Hotspur Squad

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has issued a message of reassurance to several players, according to the Evening Standard

A clutch of Tottenham players have contractual situations which have put question marks over their long term futures at the club.


 



Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen have all now entered the final 12 months of their respective contracts at Tottenham.

Danny Rose meanwhile has two years left on his deal, but was told that he could look for a new club this summer to end his association with Spurs.

 


However, Pochettino has assured his squad that he will not let his selection decisions be affected by contractual situations.


 


Pochettino started Alderweireld and Rose in Tottenham's Premier League opener against Aston Villa, while Eriksen was introduced from the bench.

The Tottenham boss is determined to keep picking his side without considering other, off the pitch, issues, as he seeks the best winning formula for the club.

 


However, with the transfer window still wide open for business across Europe, Tottenham could yet see players depart.

Pochettino has criticised the Premier League for its decision to close its transfer window earlier than anywhere else in Europe.
 