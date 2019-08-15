Mauricio Pochettino Issues Selection Message To Tottenham Hotspur Squad

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has issued a message of reassurance to several players, according to the Evening Standard.



A clutch of Tottenham players have contractual situations which have put question marks over their long term futures at the club.













Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen have all now entered the final 12 months of their respective contracts at Tottenham.



Danny Rose meanwhile has two years left on his deal, but was told that he could look for a new club this summer to end his association with Spurs.



However, Pochettino has assured his squad that he will not let his selection decisions be affected by contractual situations.







Pochettino started Alderweireld and Rose in Tottenham's Premier League opener against Aston Villa, while Eriksen was introduced from the bench.



The Tottenham boss is determined to keep picking his side without considering other, off the pitch, issues, as he seeks the best winning formula for the club.



However, with the transfer window still wide open for business across Europe, Tottenham could yet see players depart.



Pochettino has criticised the Premier League for its decision to close its transfer window earlier than anywhere else in Europe.

