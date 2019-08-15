XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

15/08/2019 - 12:57 BST

Not Just Striker – Marcelo Bielsa Says Eddie Nketiah Can Play Elsewhere

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has indicated that he could play Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah in a position other than striker at some point. 

The Whites swooped to snap up Nketiah from Arsenal on a season-long loan agreement, with the striker arriving at Elland Road to replace Kemar Roofe, who was sold to Anderlecht.


 



Bielsa handed Nketiah his debut in Leeds' away EFL Cup tie against Salford City on Tuesday night and the Arsenal man made his mark at once by scoring in a comfortable 3-0 win.

The Leeds boss is impressed with how Nketiah did at Moor Lane and feels he put his skills on display in the EFL Cup tie.

 


However, while Bielsa firmly believes Nketiah is best operating as a striker, he feels he is capable of playing elsewhere too.


 


The Leeds boss told a press conference when asked about Nketiah: "The player can play elsewhere than as striker, but his best is as a striker.

"In the last game he had contact with the goal scored and missed too. He performed like the team – medium.

 


"In the goal, he showed his skills too. He did a surprise movement. Easy to solve.

"To arrive in this space at the right tempo, is not easy as when you are watching", Bielsa added.

Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw at home against Nottingham Forest last weekend and Bielsa will want his men to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they take the trip to the DW Stadium to lock horns with Wigan Athletic.
 