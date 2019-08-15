XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/08/2019 - 14:24 BST

Penalty Clauses Part of Leeds United Star’s Loan Deal, Whites Will Pay If He Doesn’t Play

 




Leeds United will have to pay more to Arsenal for Eddie Nketiah's loan if they do not use him in a specified number of games. 

The Whites managed to beat off competition from Bristol City and Fortuna Dusseldorf for Nketiah, with director of football Victor Orta giving an hour long presentation at Arsenal's training base outlining why a move to Elland Road was the best solution for the young striker.


 



Nketiah made his Leeds' debut earlier this week and scored in a 3-0 win away at Salford City as the Whites eased through to the next round of the EFL Cup.

And the striker will keep having to clock up the game time in a white shirt if Leeds are to avoid having to pay Arsenal more for him.

 


Nketiah's loan deal contains penalty clauses, according to The Athletic, which means Leeds will have to pay Arsenal more money if they do not use him on a regular basis.


 


The striker is expected to feature heavily though, with Leeds having gone to great effort to win the race for his signature and trust him to fill the hole left by the sale of Kemar Roofe to Anderlecht.

Decisions over playing time will however be down to head coach Marcelo Bielsa and he did not give preference to loanees last term.

 


Goalkeeper Jamal Blackman played Under-23s football before an injury saw his loan from Chelsea end early, while the Blues were forced to terminate midfielder Lewis Baker's loan due to a lack of playing time.

Izzy Brown was injured when he joined from Chelsea, but even when up to speed was given just eleven minutes of game time by Bielsa.
 