06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/08/2019 - 12:44 BST

Photo: Only Ever Going To Be One Result Says Liverpool Star After Beating Chelsea

 




Liverpool attacker Rhian Brewster says there was only ever going to be one outcome in the UEFA Super Sup clash against Chelsea in Istanbul. 

An entertaining game at Vodafone Park saw a 2-2 scoreline between the two sides at the end of 120 minutes of action.


 



Sadio Mane scored both Liverpool's goals, while Olivier Giroud and Jorginho struck for Chelsea.

Liverpool prevailed in the penalty shootout, winning 5-4 after Adrian saved Tammy Abraham's penalty to secure the UEFA Super Cup for last season's Champions League winners.

 


Brewster, an unused substitute, was watching on from the bench and the attacker took to social media to claim the result was never in doubt.


 


"Only ever gonna be one result in Istanbul", he wrote, while posting a photograph of Liverpool celebrating with the UEFA Super Cup trophy.

Liverpool's success means they have now won the UEFA Super Cup on four occasions, more than any other club in Europe apart from AC Milan and Barcelona, who have won it five times.

 


The Reds are quickly back in action, with a trip to Southampton on the agenda for Saturday in the Premier League, before they then play host to Unai Emery's Arsenal at Anfield the following weekend.
 