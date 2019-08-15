Saw His Talent At Tottenham, He Could Be Some Player – Fulham Boss On Josh Onomah

Follow @insidefutbol





Scott Parker has admitted he quickly spotted Josh Onomah's talent during his spell at Tottenham Hotspur and feels Fulham could have "some player" on their hands.



Fulham managed to include Onomah in a deal to sell Ryan Sessegnon to Tottenham, bringing the midfielder the other way, to Craven Cottage.













Parker is delighted to have Onomah on the books at Fulham and believes the Championship club have landed a player with talent and potential.



The Fulham boss was on the books at Tottenham between 2011 and 2013 and admits that Onomah caught his eye as a promising player.



" The first time I saw Josh when I was playing at Spurs and he was a young boy of 14/15, I could see he had talent", Parker told a press conference.







"He’s probably not settled somewhere over the last couple of years, he’s been on loan here and there, and I think the most important thing for Josh now is that he’s signed a contract here, and this is going to be his home.



"That’s what he needs, to give himself a clear road.



"I know what player Josh is, I know where he needs to improve, and I feel that if we can get him to where we need then we’ll have some player on our hands", the 38-year-old added.



Onomah came through the youth ranks at Tottenham and was sent out by Spurs for loan stints at Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday.



Just 22 years old, the highly rated midfielder will be aiming to clock regular game time in the Championship this season and help Fulham make an instant return to the Premier League.



He has been capped by England up to Under-21 level.

