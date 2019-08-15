Serie A Side To Contact Liverpool Today Over Deal For Reds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are expected to contact Liverpool today in an effort to continue work on a deal to take Dejan Lovren to Serie A.



The Giallorossi have identified Lovren as an option at centre-back and are attempting to see if an agreement to sign him is possible and preferable to alternative targets.













They have put a contract offer of a three-year deal, plus an option for a fourth year, paying €3m, on the table for the Croatian centre-back.



Liverpool were in action in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night, but Roma are expected to make contact with the Reds again today, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero.



There remains a difference over Roma's proposed offer for Lovren and the amount Liverpool want.







Liverpool want a fee of €20m to let Lovren leave, while Roma are offering a season-long loan with an option to then make the move permanent for €15m.



Lovren has accepted he is now fourth choice centre-back at Liverpool and is open to moving on from Anfield to secure regular game time.



He did not travel with Liverpool to Istanbul for the UEFA Super Cup, with Jurgen Klopp reporting Lovren is ill; the German could also not answer whether Lovren will still be at the club when the European transfer window closes.

