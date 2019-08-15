Steven Gerrard Wouldn’t Have Left £7m Player On Bench – Former Celtic Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic hitman Andy Walker has criticised Neil Lennon for leaving big money signing Christopher Jullien on the bench against Cluj and insists if Steven Gerrard had spent £7m on a player for Rangers, he would be starting him.



Lennon splurged £7m to take Jullien to Celtic Park from French Ligue 1 side Toulouse, but the powerful centre-back was on the bench on Tuesday night as Celtic were eliminated from the Champions League by Cluj.













The Scottish champions put in a poor defensive display and Lennon has been criticised for leaving Jullien and fellow defensive signing Boli Bolingoli on the bench against the Romanians.



Walker believes that Gerrard, if given £7m to sign a player, would have started him for Rangers.



"Celtic lost five international defenders at the end of last season and they’ve just sold another in Kieran Tierney", Walker was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.







"Yet, after spending £10m on two new signings, neither of them are used in the most important game of the season, even though they both played at the weekend and clearly aren’t injured.



"English clubs can afford to do that because they have so much TV revenue but Scottish clubs can’t.



"Steven Gerrard would love to be able to sign a £7m player for Rangers and you can bet that, if he did, he would play him in the big games", the former Celtic man added.



Celtic would have earned over £14m instantly just through qualifying for the Champions League, while if they can now reach the Europa League group stage they will bank just under £3m.



Playing in the Champions League would have also been much more lucrative for the Scottish champions.

