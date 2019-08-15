XRegister
Inside Futbol

15/08/2019 - 12:00 BST

Sunderland Club Source Stresses How Crucial Promotion Is For Black Cats

 




A club source at Sunderland has admitted that this season is crucial as the Black Cats aim to win promotion back to the Championship. 

Jack Ross' men were strong candidates for promotion last season in League One, but despite reaching the playoff final came up short against Charlton Athletic and have been forced to start another campaign in the third tier.


 



Sunderland supremo Stewart Donald has admitted that the club have been the biggest spenders in League One over the last 15 months and claimed that the spend totals more than 18 of their rivals combined in the division.

In a sign of how key promotion is, a club source has told The Athletic that "this season is do or die".

 


Sunderland have developed a trait which is worrying some fans in the hunt for promotion, with the team specialising in drawing games.


 


The Black Cats have drawn 17 League One games 1-1, out of their last 48 league matches.

A member of staff of a team that were losing 1-0 at Sunderland, but then came back to level and then win, told The Athletic: "They had a chance to try and kill us off after the first goal…but they came off it and were happy to try and protect their lead instead of going for it."

 


Sunderland have drawn both their two games in League One 1-1 so far this season, against Ipswich Town and Oxford United, respectively.

They did win in the EFL Cup earlier this week however, visiting Accrington Stanley and emerging as 3-1 victors.

Sunderland play host to promotion rivals Portsmouth this Saturday.

 