Alexis Sanchez Can Come Good – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Backs Attacker

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rubbished rumours that Alexis Sanchez has been dropped to the reserves.



Sanchez has struggled to justify the tag of being the best paid player at Manchester United since joining the club from Arsenal in January last year.













His involvement in this summer’s Copa America has further disrupted his preparations for the new season and Solskjaer admits that he is still a few weeks away from being part of the team.



But he has praised the professionalism the attacker has shown in training and stressed that he is very much part of the squad and has not been dropped down to the reserves.





The Manchester United manager also feels Sanchez could finally come good this season for the club and will play in a lot more games than previously expected.









Solskjaer said in a press conference: “Alexis is such a professional and he comes in working every single day really hard and wants to be a part of this.



“It’s these stories he’s been put in the reserves of course he hasn’t, he’s had three weeks now, he’s a few weeks behind the rest but close to being ready.





“We don’t have the biggest forward line in numbers so Alexis might end up playing a lot more games than you expect.



“We expect him to come good at this club.



"He’s quality.”



Sanchez has scored just five goals during his first 18 months as a Manchester United player.

