XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/08/2019 - 09:31 BST

Be Patient, It’s Rebuilding Job – Former Manchester United Coach On Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Task

 




Former Manchester United goalkeeping coach Eric Steele has stressed the importance of giving time to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to succeed at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer’s side ended last season poorly and finished sixth in the Premier League after an encouraging start under the Norwegian.  


 



The Manchester United manager has brought in three players and a 4-0 win over Chelsea at home on the opening weekend has been a source of encouragement for the supporters.

However, Steele believes the job Solskjaer is trying to carry out will require patience from the owners and supporters as he is trying to reshape the squad into his image.
 


He feels the Manchester United boss will need time to carry out the changes but is confident that exciting times are ahead for the club under their current manager.
 



“Ultimately I think we’ve got to be patient with Ole and go”, Steele told The Athletic.

“‘Look, if you’re bringing young players in, you’re in a rebuilding job. He has to be given time to mould and blend.
 


“Has he got his options on the bench? With the Premier League and Europa you’re talking about 55, 60 games. So has his squad got enough strength in depth? Ole has to find out.

“I think it’s exciting times, it’s got bums on seats.”

Solskjaer will take his Manchester United side on a tough away trip to Wolves on Monday night as they look to hold on to the positive momentum generated from their opening weekend win over Chelsea.   
 