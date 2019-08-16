Be Patient, It’s Rebuilding Job – Former Manchester United Coach On Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Task

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United goalkeeping coach Eric Steele has stressed the importance of giving time to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to succeed at Old Trafford.



Solskjaer’s side ended last season poorly and finished sixth in the Premier League after an encouraging start under the Norwegian.













The Manchester United manager has brought in three players and a 4-0 win over Chelsea at home on the opening weekend has been a source of encouragement for the supporters.



However, Steele believes the job Solskjaer is trying to carry out will require patience from the owners and supporters as he is trying to reshape the squad into his image.





He feels the Manchester United boss will need time to carry out the changes but is confident that exciting times are ahead for the club under their current manager.









“Ultimately I think we’ve got to be patient with Ole and go”, Steele told The Athletic.



“‘Look, if you’re bringing young players in, you’re in a rebuilding job. He has to be given time to mould and blend.





“Has he got his options on the bench? With the Premier League and Europa you’re talking about 55, 60 games. So has his squad got enough strength in depth? Ole has to find out.



“I think it’s exciting times, it’s got bums on seats.”



Solskjaer will take his Manchester United side on a tough away trip to Wolves on Monday night as they look to hold on to the positive momentum generated from their opening weekend win over Chelsea.

