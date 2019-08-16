Belgian Giants Run Rule Over Stoke City and Leicester City Stars

Follow @insidefutbol





Belgian giants Club Brugge are keeping close tabs on out-of-favour Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula and Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey.



Imbula flopped badly at Stoke and has been out on loan moves to Toulouse and Rayo Vallecano over the last two years.













The midfielder has indicated that he wants some stability in his career this season and is looking for a permanent move away from the Championship club this summer.



A move to Turkey has been mooted, but according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Congolese has also been attracting interest from Belgian giants Club Brugge.





Club Brugge are in the market for a defensive midfielder and Imbula is being closely studied as an option ahead of the final few weeks of the European transfer window.









They are also looking at another Premier League midfielder in Amartey from Leicester, who has also been out of Brendan Rodgers’ plans for this season.



The 24-year-old made just nine Premier League appearances last season and was not part of the squad during the opening weekend of the current campaign.





The Belgian giants are yet to decide whether to move for Imbula or consider signing Amartey from Leicester.

