Can’t Say No To Steven Gerrard When He Calls You – Rangers New Boy

Andy King has admitted that when Rangers boss Steven Gerrard picked up the phone to him he had to make the move to Ibrox.



The midfielder has joined Rangers from Premier League side Leicester City on a season-long loan deal as he looks to secure regular first team football and push to win back his place in the Wales squad.













King won the Premier League with Leicester in 2016 and has made over 375 appearances for the Foxes, having come through the youth ranks at the club after switching from Chelsea.



The 30-year-old is delighted to make the move to Rangers and admits that saying no to Gers boss Gerrard was simply impossible.



"I spoke to the manager, he said to me about his outline plans for this season and it was a no brainer", King told Rangers TV.







"The minute he calls you on the phone you want to come and play.



"He is certainly someone who when I was growing up any midfielder would have looked to and if you have half the career he’s had then you are going to have had a good go at it."



The loanee now wants to make the most of his 12 months working under one of the greatest midfielders England has ever produced in the shape of Gerrard.



He added: "Now he is in management I want to try and get as many tips and pointers as possible and I am looking forward to working for him."



King's arrival at Rangers was announced after the Gers progressed into the Europa League playoff round on Thursday night.

