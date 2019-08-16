Claim Made Over Dejan Lovren, Player’s Demand Scuppered Roma Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma agreed a deal with Liverpool for Dejan Lovren, but the player's financial demands scuppered the deal, it has been claimed in Italy.



The Giallorossi have been looking to lock the Croatian centre-back down on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy, though Liverpool have favoured a permanent transfer.













It emerged on Friday that talks to sell Lovren to Roma have now been ended by Liverpool, with the claim being that the Italian giants did not make good on the offer they indicated they would make.



However, in Italy the situation is felt to be different and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma did have an agreement in place with Liverpool for Lovren.



It is claimed that Roma agreed a deal which would see a fee of €3m paid to Liverpool for a season-long loan, while a clause in the agreement would force the Italians to make the move permanent for a set €12m if Lovren made 20 appearances.







Roma also felt they had reached an agreement with Lovren based on €3m per year, on a four-year contract.



It is now claimed the deal fell through because Lovren demanded a €1m signing-on fee, to help compensate for a salary lower than that he is taking home from Anfield.



The transfer window remains open across Europe and it remains to be seen if other clubs might make a move for Lovren now it has become clear Liverpool are ready to sell the centre-back.

