XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/08/2019 - 14:43 BST

Claim Made Over Dejan Lovren, Player’s Demand Scuppered Roma Move

 




Roma agreed a deal with Liverpool for Dejan Lovren, but the player's financial demands scuppered the deal, it has been claimed in Italy. 

The Giallorossi have been looking to lock the Croatian centre-back down on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy, though Liverpool have favoured a permanent transfer.


 



It emerged on Friday that talks to sell Lovren to Roma have now been ended by Liverpool, with the claim being that the Italian giants did not make good on the offer they indicated they would make.

However, in Italy the situation is felt to be different and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma did have an agreement in place with Liverpool for Lovren.

 


It is claimed that Roma agreed a deal which would see a fee of €3m paid to Liverpool for a season-long loan, while a clause in the agreement would force the Italians to make the move permanent for a set €12m if Lovren made 20 appearances.


 


Roma also felt they had reached an agreement with Lovren based on €3m per year, on a four-year contract.

It is now claimed the deal fell through because Lovren demanded a €1m signing-on fee, to help compensate for a salary lower than that he is taking home from Anfield. 

 


The transfer window remains open across Europe and it remains to be seen if other clubs might make a move for Lovren now it has become clear Liverpool are ready to sell the centre-back.
 