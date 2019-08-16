Everton Ready To Let Four Players Leave For Right Price

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are prepared to let four players depart Goodison Park in the remaining weeks of the European transfer window, it has been claimed.



Due to the early closing Premier League transfer window, the Toffees can make no further additions and must go with their current group until the window opens again in January.













Boss Marco Silva is still prepared to oversee several departures, even if he cannot sign replacements.



Defender Cuco Martina, wingers Yannick Bolasie and Kevin Mirallas, and striker Oumar Niasse, would all be allowed to leave for the right price, according to The Athletic.



Silva is prepared for the four to leave for other clubs if Everton are presented with acceptable offers.







However, there is no suggestion that a transfer for any of the four is imminent at present.



Full-back Martina spent the first half of last season on loan at Stoke City, before finishing the campaign at Feyenoord.



Mirallas meanwhile was on loan in Serie A with Fiorentina last term.



Bolasie had temporary spells with Aston Villa and Anderlecht over the course of the 2018/19 season.



And Niasse finished last season on the books at Cardiff City.



Striker Cenk Tosun is wanted by Besiktas, but it is not clear if Everton would allow him to go.

