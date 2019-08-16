I Cannot Understand It – Sabri Lamouchi Baffled By Nottingham Forest’s Fortunes

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has insisted that the Championship side will return to the Premier League if they can bring some stability to the club.



The Frenchman took charge of the Tricky Trees earlier in the summer and became the tenth man to manage at Nottingham Forest in the current decade.













Lamouchi’s side showed their mettle in the 1-1 draw against promotion favourites Leeds United at Elland Road last weekend, but are not considered one of the front runners to return to the top tier.



The Frenchman admitted that he has been surprised by the fact that Nottingham Forest have not even made the playoff final for a long time and have been away from the Premier League for two decades.





He conceded that it is hard for the current generation of supporters as their biggest achievements came four decades ago under Brian Clough and there has been little to cheer in recent years.







“Of course you look at it and think ‘wow’”, Lamouchi told The Athletic.



“But I was more surprised that they did not make the final of the playoffs. I was most surprised at that.





“But 20 years without the Premier League. That is so long. It is not my fault, of course… but I cannot understand it.



“I do not know how the young people will feel, because this is a city with a young population and they are always behind Forest — but their biggest moments were 40 years ago.



“Maybe there are fathers with sons who are behind Forest now, just because here in England, when you have one team in your heart, it is for life.”



He is certain that Nottingham Forest will return to the Premier League sooner or later, but admits that the club will need some stability to realise their dream in the coming years.



“Forest will play in the Premier League. It is only a question of when. But it will be soon, I hope, because the fans deserve that.



“When you look at the history of the club, owners have changed, managers have changed a lot — in football you sometimes need a little stability.



"Stability with players, with managers, with people who work at the club and with the owners.



“Hopefully, we will see that.”

