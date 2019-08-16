I Don’t Take Too Much Notice, Move On – Steve Bruce On Rafael Benitez Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce insists he is not taking any notice of comments from his predecessor Rafael Benitez and feels all concerned should move on.



Benitez left the club in the summer at the end of his contract in acrimonious circumstances and took up an offer to manage Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.













Newcastle accused him of leaving St James' Park for money, but the Spaniard hit back and stressed that the club never made him a serious offer of a new contract at the end of last season.



Benitez also admitted that by the end of his reign he had lost all trust in the Newcastle board after years of broken promises.





Bruce took charge of the club in the summer and Newcastle have backed him with funds during the recently concluded transfer window.









The Newcastle boss stressed that he has not read what Benitez has said and has urged all concerned to move on.



Bruce said in a press conference when asked about the comments from the Spaniard: "I have not seen them, I don't take much notice.





“Rafa is an experienced coach.



"Everybody was disappointed with the way he left.



“He's gone to China and it's time to move on."



Bruce lost his first game in charge of Newcastle when Arsenal beat the Magpies 1-0 at St. James’ Park last weekend.

