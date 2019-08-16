Information Requested – Two Serie A Clubs Ask About Southampton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Two Serie A clubs have made contact with Southampton to ask about the situation of Mohamed Elyounoussi.



The winger has struggled to make an impact on the south coast with Saints since moving to the club in a big money deal from Swiss giants Basel.













Elyounoussi could be on the move before the transfer window in Europe slams shut and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, two Serie A sides are showing interest.



Both Genoa and Atalanta have asked for information about the Norway international.



Southampton however have made clear that they are looking to bank €14m from selling the winger.







The asking price could be too rich for the Italian sides and all eyes will be on whether they choose to follow up their interest in Elyounoussi.



The Norwegian has a contract at Southampton for another four years.



He made just 16 appearances spanning 790 minutes in the Premier League for the club last term though and appears out of favour under boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.



Elyounoussi has been capped by Norway on 24 occasions after representing the country at every youth level.

