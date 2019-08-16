XRegister
06 October 2018

16/08/2019 - 11:43 BST

Lee Bullen Phone Call Played Major Role In Sheffield Wednesday Landing Target

 




Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen played a key role in convincing Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy to move to the Owls on loan. 

The Championship side were trying to tie up a swoop for Murphy when Steve Bruce was in charge at the club.


 



However, the transfer was thrown into doubt when Bruce quit the Owls to take over at Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Bullen though took charge of the situation and, according to The Athletic, got on the phone to Murphy to push the deal through.

 


The caretaker boss sold the move to Murphy on the phone and the winger was convinced that making the switch to Hillsborough was the right call.


 


Murphy was concerned as he had previously suffered on a loan spell when a manager was sacked before.

He joined West Brom on loan last season with the Baggies under Darren Moore, but when Moore was sacked, the winger saw his game time at the Hawthorns suffer.

 


Murphy scored on his Sheffield Wednesday debut last weekend, hitting the back of the net in a 2-0 win over Barnsley at Hillsborough.

The winger clocked 74 minutes in front of the home faithful.
 