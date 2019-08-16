Leeds United Are Premier League Club – Wigan Boss Full of Praise For Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook has tipped Leeds United to win promotion this season and believes the Whites are every inch a Premier League club.



Cook's side will play host to the Whites on Saturday at the DW Stadium in their third Championship game of the season.













The Latics boss is well aware of the strength of their opponents and is backing the Whites to go one better than reaching the playoffs last term, but going up this season



Cook rates Leeds as effectively a Premier League club and has also lauded Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa.





“They’re a good team; they have a fantastic coach and manager and the setup there is good – everything about Leeds is a Premier League club", Cook was quoted as saying by his club's official site.







“For me, I do feel Leeds will go up this year and I feel that the experiences that they gained last year will stand them in really good stead."



Leeds went close to achieving their goal of reaching the Premier League last season only to fall short at the last moment, losing to Derby County in the playoffs.



Bielsa's side have won one and drawn one of their two Championship games so far this season, and will start as firm favourites to beat Wigan.





The last meeting between Leeds and Wigan ended in a 2-1 win for the Latics, a shock result at Elland Road which helped derail the Whites' automatic promotion hopes.

