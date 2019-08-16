Leeds United Rated As Unlikely To Be Able To Afford Deal For Target In New Year

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are not likely to have enough funds available to spend to go after Liverpool winger Ryan Kent in the January transfer window, it has been claimed.



The Whites were looking at Kent or Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah to come in before the Championship transfer window closed to boost their attacking options.













The Yorkshire giants opted to go for Nketiah, loaning him from Arsenal, and Kent has remained at Liverpool; Leeds would have needed to sign Kent on a permanent transfer.



Signing Nketiah has raised a problem with Leeds having six loanees on the books, but only being able to name five in a matchday squad.



It was suggested on social media that Leeds could send Jack Clarke back to Tottenham Hotspur and move to buy Kent instead, solving the loan issue and handing boss Marcelo Bielsa a player he rates highly.







However, according to The Athletic, Leeds would be unlikely to have the money needed to sign Kent in the new year transfer window.



The Whites are sailing close to the wind with regards to the EFL's financial fair play rules and Liverpool's demand for a permanent fee for Kent makes a deal unlikely.



Kent is also wanted by Scottish giants Rangers, where he spent last season on loan, and the transfer window in Scotland, in line with much of the rest of Europe, remains open until 2nd September.

