XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/08/2019 - 11:13 BST

Leeds United Rated As Unlikely To Be Able To Afford Deal For Target In New Year

 




Leeds United are not likely to have enough funds available to spend to go after Liverpool winger Ryan Kent in the January transfer window, it has been claimed. 

The Whites were looking at Kent or Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah to come in before the Championship transfer window closed to boost their attacking options.


 



The Yorkshire giants opted to go for Nketiah, loaning him from Arsenal, and Kent has remained at Liverpool; Leeds would have needed to sign Kent on a permanent transfer.

Signing Nketiah has raised a problem with Leeds having six loanees on the books, but only being able to name five in a matchday squad.

 


It was suggested on social media that Leeds could send Jack Clarke back to Tottenham Hotspur and move to buy Kent instead, solving the loan issue and handing boss Marcelo Bielsa a player he rates highly.


 


However, according to The Athletic, Leeds would be unlikely to have the money needed to sign Kent in the new year transfer window.

The Whites are sailing close to the wind with regards to the EFL's financial fair play rules and Liverpool's demand for a permanent fee for Kent makes a deal unlikely.

 


Kent is also wanted by Scottish giants Rangers, where he spent last season on loan, and the transfer window in Scotland, in line with much of the rest of Europe, remains open until 2nd September.
 