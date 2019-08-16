XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/08/2019 - 11:50 BST

Leeds United Star Keen To Pen Fresh Contract With Whites

 




Wolves target Kalvin Phillips wants to sign a new contract at Leeds United, with the club also keen to make sure he is locked down. 

Phillips was chased by both Aston Villa and Burnley in the recently concluded Premier League transfer window, but Leeds demanded a high price that none of the midfielder's top flight suitors were willing to meet.


 



Wolves have since been linked with Phillips amid claims they will make a move to sign him in the January transfer window if he has not signed a new contract with Leeds.

Nuno's side feel if Phillips has not penned a new deal by the new year then Leeds may be forced to revise their asking price for his services.

 


He has already knocked back one contract proposal but, according to The Athletic, there is a willingness on both the part of Phillips and Leeds to reach an agreement.


 


With Phillips keen to sign on the dotted line, the odds appear now firmly in favour of penning a deal to end any uncertainty over his Leeds future.

A key man in Marcelo Bielsa's system, losing Phillips would have been a big blow to the Whites.

 


They could still be tested with offers for Phillips in January, but if the midfielder has penned a new deal will be in a strong position to resist them.
 