Liverpool End Talks For 30-Year-Old’s Transfer, Club Didn’t Come Up With Indicated Offer

Liverpool have ended talks with Roma over centre-back Dejan Lovren, according to the Times.



The Serie A giants have been looking to sign the Croatian defender and opened talks in a bid to take him from Merseyside to Italy.













Roma are claimed to have suggested to Liverpool that they would be willing to pay around £18m to land the 30-year-old, and the European champions were open to selling.



However, Roma did not put an official offer for Lovren on the table and instead relied on intermediaries in an attempt to negotiate a small fee to sign the player on loan.



As such, Liverpool have now ended talks and Lovren could stay put at Anfield beyond the end of the European transfer window.







Roma could still come back to the table, but it appears that anything other than a permanent deal for Lovren will not fly with Liverpool.



Lovren has also been linked with another Italian side in the shape of AC Milan.



The defender did not travel to Istanbul with the Liverpool squad for the UEFA Super Cup earlier this week, with Jurgen Klopp saying he was ill, but also being unable to confirm if he would stay or go.

