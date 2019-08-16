Liverpool Legend Asked Who I Was Watching – Former Man Utd Coach On Key Scouting Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United goalkeeping coach Eric Steele has revealed a conversation he had with Liverpool legend Ray Clemence when he went to scout David de Gea in a game at Anfield.



Steele played a major part in convincing the Manchester United board to splash out cash on a young De Gea when they signed him from Atletico Madrid in 2011.













Manchester United were looking for a long term successor to Edwin van der Sar and they signed the Spaniard to fill the big boots of the Dutchman.



They did extensive scouting on De Gea, with Steele watching him a number of times, including a trip to Anfield when the Spaniard stood in goal in a Europa League semi-final against Liverpool.





Steele revealed that the current Manchester United shot-stopper looked unfazed in the cauldron that is Anfield on European nights and handled himself with poise under immense pressure.









The former Red Devils coach also claimed that Liverpool goalkeeping legend Clemence had high words of praise for the calmness De Gea showed on that night against the Reds.



“He looked about 12”, Steele told The Athletic.





“Next thing the corner is coming in, they have Jamie Carragher standing on him, somebody else leaning into him. David just comes right-handed and punches it 30 yards.



“Three minutes later another corner, opposite side, they gang up on him again. Kop End. Roaring. Left-handed David comes, boom.



“I’m sitting next to Ray Clemence. At half-time, he says, ‘Steeley who you looking at?’ I say, ‘Well it ain’t Pepe Reina is it. What do you think to De Gea?’



“Ray says, ‘Character. Nothing fazes him. Technically, things to do, but to go to the Kop End and do that? I’ve seen goalkeepers who’d have folded and been three down’.”



De Gea captained Manchester United in Ashley Young’s absence against Chelsea last weekend and is tipped to sign a new long-term deal with the club soon.

