16/08/2019 - 14:56 BST

Sabri Lamouchi Big Fan of Nottingham Forest Star, Has Been Surprised By Player

 




Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi is a big fan of Joe Worrall and has been surprised by the centre-back. 

The Frenchman took over at the City Ground earlier this summer and Worrall has seen game time, being partnered by Michael Dawson in the heart of the Tricky Trees' defence.


 



According to The Athletic, Lamouchi is now a fully paid up member of the Worrall fan club, rating the 22-year-old centre-back highly.

It is also claimed that Worrall has surprised the Frenchman, since he took over at the club.

 


Worrall looks set for a season of regular football under Lamouchi, though with Dawson now 35 years old, may have to adapt to different defensive partners over the campaign.


 


Forest are in action at home against Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend, but the games then come thick and fast, with Charlton Athletic in midweek, followed by a trip to Fulham and then an EFL Cup tie against rivals Derby County.

The jury is out on whether Dawson will play in all of the four games in ten days. 

 


Worrall made 32 appearances across all competitions during the course of his loan spell in Scotland at Rangers last term.
 