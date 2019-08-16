Sell-on Yes, Buy-back No – Leeds United’s Deal To Sell Young Starlet

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United did not insert a buy-back clause into their agreement to sell Clarke Oduor to Barnsley, but did include a hefty sell-on clause.



Eyebrows were raised in some quarters when Leeds agreed to sell the highly-rated left-sided player to Barnsley, with Oduor a product of the club's youth system and tipped to push for a first team squad spot.













The Whites agreed to sell the versatile left-sided Oduor for a fee of £450,000.



They did not manage to include a buy-back clause in the agreement, according to The Athletic, but did manage to insert a hefty sell-on clause, meaning they could be in line for a big payment if Oduor succeeds at Oakwell.



Oduor has yet to make his senior debut for Barnsley, but will be looking to break into the club's first team over the course of the campaign.







He featured heavily for Leeds at Under-23 level last term and played a big part in Carlos Corberan's men enjoying success.



Oduor, who played at left-back, as a left wing-back and even as a forward, helped Leeds Under-23s to win the Professional Development League North title.



The young Whites then went a step further and won the Professional Development League national title.



Oduor travelled with Leeds on their trip to Australia earlier this summer.

