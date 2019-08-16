XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/08/2019 - 09:37 BST

Swapping Arsenal For Everton Nets Alex Iwobi Big Pay Rise

 




Alex Iwobi has earned a hefty pay-rise by joining Everton from Arsenal before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut.

The Nigerian winger was a surprise exit from Arsenal on the final day of incoming transfers for Premier League clubs as there was little to suggest that his future at the club was under the scanner throughout the summer.  


 



But Everton came in with a late £40m bid for the player and Arsenal decided to cash in on their 23-year-old academy product in the final hours of the top flight transfer window.

Iwobi was not pushing for a move, but once Arsenal accepted a bid, he decided to pack his bags and move to Merseyside with Everton.
 


And according to The Athletic, the winger has seen a significant rise in his wages at Everton from the sum he was earning at Arsenal.
 



Everton have also promised him an important role in the team and regular minutes on the pitch at Goodison Park.

With the Gunners signing Nicolas Pepe, Iwobi’s place in the team came under threat and he eventually decided to leave once the club made it clear they were opening to selling him.
 


He was an important part of Unai Emery’s squad last season and made 32 starts in all competitions for Arsenal.

Now Iwobi will bid to make an impact under Marco Silva at Goodison Park.  
 