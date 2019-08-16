XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/08/2019 - 15:58 BST

Trabzonspor Target Daniel Sturridge On Monaco’s Transfer Radar

 




Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge could be on Monaco’s radar if Radamel Falcao decides to leave the club this summer.

Falcao’s future has come under the scanner as there are suggestions that he could consider leaving Monaco in the coming days in favour of a move to Turkey.  


 



Monaco have already been putting in contingency plans should they lose the Colombian hitman before the end of the European transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, former Liverpool striker Sturridge could be moving to Monaco if the Ligue 1 giants lose Falcao in the coming days and weeks.
 


The 29-year-old is yet to find a club after leaving Liverpool at the end of his contract this summer.
 



He recently flew to Turkey to hold talks with Turkish outfit Trabzonspor but it is unclear whether a deal has been struck.

The striker could have one more option to consider if Falcao also leaves Monaco in the coming days.
 


But Monaco may need to move early as Sturridge is keen to sort out his future as soon as possible.   
 