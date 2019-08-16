XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/08/2019 - 13:18 BST

Wow, I Love Mou – Mauricio Pochettino Welcomes Jose Mourinho’s Comments

 




Mauricio Pochettino has welcomed Jose Mourinho backing his Tottenham Hotspur side to fight for the Premier League title this season. 

Spurs reached the final of the Champions League last term, but were unable to string consistent results together in the Premier League to battle Manchester City and Liverpool at the top end of the table.


 



Pochettino added to his squad in the summer by signing Giovani Lo Celso, Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon, though the early closing Premier League transfer window cost him a deal for Paulo Dybala.

Mourinho believes that Tottenham have what it takes to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool – and Pochettino has welcomed his comments.

 


"Wow. I love Mou. You know very well. He’s so clever and so sarcastic sometimes", Pochettino told a press conference.


 


"That’s why he’s one of the best managers in the world and I respect his opinion.

"Of course I’m grateful because a manager like Mourinho believes we have the potential to be contenders.

 


"That’s important.

"We have our belief and faith in us and we know very well us but that compliment helps us to believe in ourselves a little bit more", the Tottenham boss added.

Tottenham face a test of their title credentials on Saturday when they make the trip to the Etihad Stadium to play champions Manchester City.

They then play host to Newcastle United the following weekend, while their final game before the international break is the north London derby at Arsenal.
 