06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/08/2019 - 17:14 BST

Always More Than Enough – Marcelo Bielsa Impressed With On Loan Star As Leeds Win

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has tipped his hat to centre-back Ben White after the Yorkshire giants eased to a 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic. 

Wigan were dealt a blow after 20 minutes of the Championship fixture at the DW Stadium as Joe Williams was sent off for a second bookable offence, following a clash with Patrick Bamford.


 



Bamford then struck in the 34th minute to give Leeds the lead, after he tapped in when a header from Adam Forshaw came off the post.

He then grabbed a second in the 65th minute, taking advantage as Wigan failed to deal with a corner kick.

 


It was a comfortable win for Leeds and one Bielsa is sure his side were well worth on the day.


 


The Argentine tactician told his post-match press conference: "It was a deserved and fair result. We could score more goals and make a bigger difference.

"Playing with an advantage is important. We played with experience, a balanced game."  

 


Bielsa was also asked about centre-back White, on loan from Brighton, and believes that while his earlier two league displays were better, the defender always produces more than enough to justify his place in the team.

"He is realising in the team right now.

"Today, he had a good performance, but in the first two performances he was better.

"Always, his level is more than enough."

Leeds have now taken seven points from their opening three Championship games, posting a strong start to the season.
 