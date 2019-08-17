Chelsea Star In No Rush To Leave, Ready To Fight For Game Time

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi is not ready to leave Stamford Bridge yet, with the Belgian striker ready to see if he can force his way into the team before the European transfer window closes.



The Belgian has struggled to make an impact at Chelsea since joining the club in 2016 and has been out to several clubs on loan deals.













He still has time left on his deal with Chelsea and there has been interest in him from Roma, who have put in an enquiry to take him to Italy this summer.



But according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the striker is not in any rush to leave Chelsea while he sees none of the attackers ahead of him in the pecking order pulling up trees.





With Chelsea working under a transfer ban, they have not been able to add any new players to their squad in the just concluded transfer window.







Chelsea are also ready to hold on to Batshuayi as he is one of the few recognised strikers left in their squad for this season.



The Belgian is also keen to prove himself to new manager Frank Lampard and finally force his way into the Chelsea team in the current campaign.





He is ready to wait until the end of August to see what the situation at Chelsea is.

