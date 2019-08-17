XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/08/2019 - 13:47 BST

Christopher Jullien Starts – Celtic Team vs Dunfermline Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Dunfermline
Competition: Scottish League Cup
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Celtic have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Dunfermline in a Scottish League Cup second round tie at Celtic Park this afternoon. 

The Scottish champions won another treble last term and boss Neil Lennon will be keen to keep his men on course for further silverware by making short work of today's visitors.
 

 



The last time the two sides met was in 2012, with Celtic running out 2-0 winners in a top flight clash at Celtic Park.


For today's clash, Lennon picks Craig Gordon in goal, while Christopher Jullien is given an outing at the back. Nir Bitton slots into the team, while Mikey Johnston, Callum McGregor and Ryan Christie all start.
 


Summer signing Boli Bolingoli plays, while Leigh Griffiths and Odsonne Edouard will be looking to strike up an understanding in attack and shoot down Dunfermline.



The Celtic boss can make changes if needed and has options on the bench, including Jonny Hayes and Lewis Morgan.
 


Celtic Team vs Dunfermline

Gordon, Abd Elhamed, Jullien, Ajer, Bitton, Johnston, McGregor, Christie, Bolingoli, Griffiths, Edouard

Substitutes: Hazard, Hayes, Ntcham, Morgan, Shved, Forrest, Bayo 
 