XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/08/2019 - 11:32 BST

David Luiz and Dani Ceballos Start – Arsenal Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Burnley
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Sean Dyche's Burnley to the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League clash. 

Unai Emery's men claimed all three points away at Newcastle United in their league opener and the Arsenal boss will want no mistake making against the Clarets.
 

 



Emery must do without Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and Dinos Mavropanos, who are all out injured.


Arsenal have Bernd Leno in goal, while at the back Emery puts his trust in Sokratis and hands a debut to David Luiz. Dani Ceballos slots into the side, while Mateo Guendouzi also plays. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is handed a start, while Alexandre Lacazette is back from injury.
 


If Emery needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where he has options including Nicolas Pepe and Lucas Torreira.



Burnley have lost their last nine league meetings against Arsenal and the Gunners start today as firm favourites to take all three points.
 


Arsenal Team vs Burnley

Leno, Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Sokratis, Monreal, Ceballos, Guendouzi, Willock, Aubameyang, Nelson, Lacazette

Substitutes: Martinez, Chambers, Kolasinac, Torreira, Mkhitaryan, Martinelli, Pepe
 