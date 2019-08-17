David Luiz and Dani Ceballos Start – Arsenal Team vs Burnley Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Burnley

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Sean Dyche's Burnley to the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League clash.



Unai Emery's men claimed all three points away at Newcastle United in their league opener and the Arsenal boss will want no mistake making against the Clarets.













Emery must do without Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and Dinos Mavropanos, who are all out injured.





Arsenal have Bernd Leno in goal, while at the back Emery puts his trust in Sokratis and hands a debut to David Luiz. Dani Ceballos slots into the side, while Mateo Guendouzi also plays. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is handed a start, while Alexandre Lacazette is back from injury.





If Emery needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where he has options including Nicolas Pepe and Lucas Torreira.







Burnley have lost their last nine league meetings against Arsenal and the Gunners start today as firm favourites to take all three points.





Arsenal Team vs Burnley



Leno, Maitland-Niles, Luiz, Sokratis, Monreal, Ceballos, Guendouzi, Willock, Aubameyang, Nelson, Lacazette



Substitutes: Martinez, Chambers, Kolasinac, Torreira, Mkhitaryan, Martinelli, Pepe

