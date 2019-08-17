Giovani Lo Celso On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Man City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have named their starting eleven and substitutes to play champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League.



Mauricio Pochettino's side started the season last weekend with a come-from-behind win over Aston Villa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.













Pochettino must make do without the injured Dele Alli and Ryan Sessegnon for the clash against Pep Guardiola's men, while Heung-Min Son and Juan Foyth are suspended.





The Tottenham boss has Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he picks Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez as the central pairing. Kyle Walker-Peters and Danny Rose are full-backs.





Moussa Sissoko is picked in midfield, along with Harry Winks, while Tanguy Ndombele, Christian Eriksen and Erik Lamela all start. Harry Kane is up top.







If the Tottenham boss needs to make changes he can look to his bench, where options include Giovani Lo Celso and Lucas Moura.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Manchester City



Lloris, Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Eriksen, Lamela, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Skipp, Lo Celso, Lucas

