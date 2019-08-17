He Proving It – Former Leeds Star On Jack Harrison Keeping Helder Costa Out of Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan believes that Jack Harrison is doing enough to keep Helder Costa out of the Leeds United team.



Leeds signed Costa on loan from Wolves in the summer, with the deal set to be turned into a permanent arrangement for a fee of up to £15m next summer.













Fans expected Costa to be slotted straight into the team by head coach Marcelo Bielsa, but the Argentine has so far stuck with Harrison, with the Portuguese warming the bench.



Costa was again on the bench on Saturday as Leeds beat Wigan Athletic 2-0, with the winger being brought off the bench in the 76th minute to replace Mateusz Klich.



Whelan is pleased with what he has seen from Harrison so far this season and believes the Manchester City loanee is silencing his doubters.







"The pressure is on everybody, but when you've got question marks and people saying why is Harrison still in the side when you've got Costa there and he is our marquee signing this summer….", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds post-match when asked about Harrison.



"Well, look, he's come from Man City, it's his second spell and we didn't see the best of Harrison last year; we saw it in glimpses.



"We kept asking for more consistency in his performances and longer spells of brilliance.



"This is a massive season coming back for his second stint with a lot to prove.



"So far, I think he's proving it. I think he is standing up to the doubters who think he didn't do enough last season.



"We are seeing certain things this season that we certainly didn't see last year, and for longer periods in the game", he added.



Bielsa started with Costa in Leeds' 3-0 win away at Salford City in the EFL Cup in midweek, but the Argentine is reluctant to change a winning team in the Championship.

