He Still Needs To Improve – Mauricio Pochettino On Tottenham Star Following Etihad Draw

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur full-back Kyle Walker-Peters still needs to improve, after the youngster went up against Raheem Sterling.



Pochettino gave Walker-Peters the vote to start in the big Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium and he clocked all 90 minutes as Tottenham played out a 2-2 draw against Manchester City.













Manchester City were on top throughout the match and were denied a late winner after VAR intervened to call handball, but Spurs showed their fighting spirit by coming from behind twice to claim a share of the spoils.



Pochettino reflected on Walker-Peters' performance in his post-match press conference and admits that the youngster needs to improve.



He noted though that Walker-Peters was up against one of the best in the shape of Sterling.







"I think he still needs to improve. He’s still so young", Pochettino said.



"It’s not easy when you’re a back-up player.



"You have an amazing opportunity when you play and you feel the excitement, but when you feel the responsibility 200% when you’re first choice and we’ll see how he deals with that.



"He was up against one of the best players in Sterling."



Spurs sold Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid earlier this summer and Walker-Peters is eyeing nailing down the right-back slot in north London.

