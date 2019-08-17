He Was Fantastic At Liverpool – Dortmund Star Welcomes Philippe Coutinho’s Bundesliga Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt is delighted to see Philippe Coutinho moving to the Bundesliga and admits he watched him closely during his time at Liverpool.



Coutinho is set to complete a season-long loan switch to Bayern Munich from Barcelona, and the Bavarians will have an option to keep him permanently.













With Coutinho out of favour at Barcelona, Liverpool were linked with holding an interest in taking him back to Anfield, while Tottenham Hotspur tried to snap him up on loan.



The early closing Premier League transfer window has ruled out a return to England for Coutinho this summer though and he is poised for Germany.



Coutinho will strengthen Dortmund's rivals Bayern Munich, but Brandt has nevertheless welcomed his imminent arrival based on what he saw of the midfielder at Liverpool.







"He is a great player. I am an absolute fan of his", Brandt told German outlet Spox.



"He is an absolute asset to the league and I am glad that such a player has decided to come to the Bundesliga.



"He produced fantastic performances at Liverpool and not bad at Barcelona, even if he is suddenly being viewed very critically."



Coutinho, 27, is expected to formally complete his switch to Bayern Munich over the coming days.



Brandt scored for Dortmund in their opening Bundesliga meeting with Augsburg, with the Ruhr giants running out comfortable 5-1 winners after falling behind in the first minute.

