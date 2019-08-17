XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/08/2019 - 17:37 BST

He Will Improve – Manuel Pellegrini Backs West Ham Star After Brighton Draw

 




West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has backed Jack Wilshere to keep improving after the Hammers played out a 1-1 draw away at Brighton. 

Pellegrini included Wilshere in his starting eleven on the south coast, but he was withdrawn at half time with the scoreline 0-0, being replaced by Michail Antonio.


 



Javier Hernandez put West Ham into the lead just past the hour mark, but their advantage lasted all of four minutes when Brighton summer signing Leandro Trossard levelled.

Brighton then pushed to find a winner, and saw Trossard, Lewis Dunk and Davy Propper go close, but fail to find another goal, meaning it ended 1-1.

 


For West Ham boss Pellegrini, a draw was a fair result and he stressed the importance of not losing again following an opening day loss against Manchester City.


 


"A draw is a fair result. In the second half both teams played better", he told his post-match press conference.

"We know Hernandez can score, we have a lot of players that were coming back.

 


"It was important not to lose a second game in a row."

The West Ham boss also backed Wilshere to improve, after the midfielder came off at half time.

"With every game he will improve."

Pellegrini, who hopes to have Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller back fit next week, will now start to plan for the Hammers' next game, which comes at Vicarage Road against Watford.
 