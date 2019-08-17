He’s Human – Leeds United Star Should Be Cut Some Slack Former White Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan thinks that goalkeeper Kiko Casilla should be cut some slack because he is trying to do the right things.



Casilla kept a clean sheet on Saturday as he helped Leeds to a 2-0 win at the DW Stadium over Wigan Athletic, but the shot-stopper has been criticised since his arrival at Elland Road.













The Spaniard has made a number of mistakes and some Leeds fans questioned his role as number 1, especially as it contributed towards the exit of academy product Bailey Peacock-Farrell.



For Whelan however, there must be an acceptance that Casilla will make mistakes from time to time, and an appreciation that he is trying to do the right thing.



Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds at the DW Stadium: "Kiko Casilla, some great stops, once again commanding his area.







"There were no real shaky bits, but it's in his make-up, you're going to have that, there's going to be that deficiency in our goalkeeper, in West Brom's goalkeeper, in Cardiff's goalkeeper, because he's not a £70m goalkeeper.



"Even these goalkeepers at Man City and Liverpool, there's mistakes in them.



"So we're all human, we can't have a go at him for trying to do the right thing.



"We want someone who commands the 18-yard box and he did that well today."



Leeds did not pay a fee to Real Madrid to secure Casilla's signature in the January transfer window earlier this year.



There were question marks over whether he would stay at Elland Road following the club's failure to win promotion last season.

