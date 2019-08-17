I Didn’t Speak To Steve Bruce About Loan Move, Newcastle United Talent Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United loanee Elias Sorensen has revealed that he did not speak to manager Steve Bruce before making a loan move to Carlisle United and has credited the League Two side's boss Steven Pressley for pushing for his signature.



The young striker was sent out on his second consecutive loan spell on Friday, joining League Two side Carlisle on a season-long loan deal.













The youngster, in his first interview with Carlisle United's official website, said that in spite of interest from elsewhere, he decided to move to Brunton Park after speaking to the manager Pressley and former Newcastle United star Shola Ameobi.



Bruce's decision to bring in two new strikers in the form of Joelinton and Andy Carroll further convinced the highly rated young hitman that chances would be limited and the manager wanted him to go out on loan.





“I wanted to go out on loan, and a couple of different clubs were interested, but I felt this was the best option for me", Sorensen told Carlisle United's official website.







"The manager spoke to me and my agent, and I also spoke to Shola [Ameobi] at Newcastle as well, and we all agreed this was the best option.



"I know the manager here has wanted to sign me for a while and it’s nice when you know clubs are pushing to sign you.





"I haven’t really spoken to Steve Bruce about it, but after he brought in Joelinton and Andy Carroll I thought he’d want me to go on loan this season, so here I am."



Newcastle splashed the cash to sign Joelinton from Hoffenheim, while they also re-signed striker Carroll on a free transfer following his release from West Ham United.

