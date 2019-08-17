XRegister
06 October 2018

17/08/2019 - 14:05 BST

Joel Matip Starts – Liverpool Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Southampton vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Liverpool have named their team and substitutes to play Southampton in a Premier League fixture at St Mary's Stadium this afternoon. 

The Reds edged out Chelsea on penalties in midweek in Istanbul to lift the UEFA Super Cup and boss Jurgen Klopp will hope the trip has not taken too much out of his men.
 

 



Goalkeeper Alisson remains out of action and could miss six weeks due to a calf injury.


Klopp has Adrian in goal, while in defence he puts his faith in a centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.
 


Klopp picks a midfield three of James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while the attack is led by Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.



If the Liverpool manager wants to make changes he can look to his bench, where he has options including Adam Lallana and Divock Origi.
 


Liverpool Team vs Southampton

Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Salah, Firmino 

Substitutes: Lonergan, Fabinho, Gomez, Henderson, Shaqiri, Lallana, Origi
 