Keep This Spirit – Tottenham Hotspur Star Hails Draw at Manchester City

Lucas Moura has hailed Tottenham Hotspur's spirit after they came from behind twice to claim a 2-2 draw against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.



Manchester City made their early pressure count in the 20th minute when Kevin De Bruyne picked out Raheem Sterling at the back post and the forward, who was unmarked, directed a header low into the far corner.













However, Tottenham were level only three minutes later when Erik Lamela took advantage of finding space, with Tanguy Ndombele playing him in, and cracked a superb shot past Ederson in the Manchester City goal.



But Manchester City would go in ahead at the half time break, Sergio Aguero finding the back of the net in the 35th minute, De Bruyne again the provider with another sublime cross from the right, with the Argentine prodding it into the goal.



Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino turned to Lucas off the bench in the 56th minute and the reward came just seconds later as he outjumped Kyle Walker and headed the visitors level at 2-2.







Manchester City went in search of a response, with Gabriel Jesus on off the bench, and after coming close, the Brazilian thought he had come up with the goods at the death.



But VAR intervened and the goal was ruled out for handball as the ball appeared to hit Aymeric Laporte's arm on its way to Jesus.



It ended 2-2 and Lucas, while thankful for VAR coming to his side's aide, has saluted the fighting spirit shown by Tottenham at the home of the champions.



"It was crazy [when VAR intervened]. It was the last minute and I thought it was finished when it went in", he said on Sky Sports post match.



"Only VAR can see, and thank you for it.



"I thought we played very well.



"It's a good result for us because we know how difficult it is to play here.



"We need to play with this spirit", Lucas added.

