Leeds United Game Will See FA Cup Style Atmosphere – Wigan Boss

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook believes that an FA Cup style atmosphere will be on show at the DW Stadium for the visit of Leeds United this afternoon.



The Latics expect Leeds fans to pack out the away end for the Championship clash and Cook feels they will bring with them a superb atmosphere.













The Wigan boss also admitted that a visit from Leeds is one the club look forward to, as the Whites faithful bid to push their side back up to the Premier League.



“It is one of the fixtures you very much look forward to", Cook was quoted as saying by his club's official site.







“There will be a sell-out away support at the DW and they’re a fantastic fanbase to try and springboard their club back to the Premier League.







“It brings an FA Cup type atmosphere and endears itself to being a good game."



Cook also expects the Wigan faithful to be in good voice and is keen for a repeat of the Latics' league opener, which saw Neil Warnock's side suffer a 3-2 defeat at the DW Stadium.





“Our fans were excellent against Cardiff; the atmosphere inside the stadium for the Cardiff game was for me, as manager, was one of the best I have felt since I have come to the club", he stressed.



“A lot of that is to do with what goes on, on the pitch.



"If the supporters are watching an enthralling game that is going from end-to-end with the incidents that there were in the Cardiff game then the likelihood is, they go home happy."



Wigan severely damaged Leeds' hopes of automatic promotion last season by visiting Elland Road and claiming a 3-2 win.



The Latics will start as big underdogs against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side this afternoon however.

