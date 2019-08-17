XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/08/2019 - 12:37 BST

Leeds United Game Will See FA Cup Style Atmosphere – Wigan Boss

 




Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook believes that an FA Cup style atmosphere will be on show at the DW Stadium for the visit of Leeds United this afternoon.

The Latics expect Leeds fans to pack out the away end for the Championship clash and Cook feels they will bring with them a superb atmosphere.  


 



The Wigan boss also admitted that a visit from Leeds is one the club look forward to, as the Whites faithful bid to push their side back up to the Premier League.

“It is one of the fixtures you very much look forward to", Cook was quoted as saying by his club's official site.

 


There will be a sell-out away support at the DW and they’re a fantastic fanbase to try and springboard their club back to the Premier League.



It brings an FA Cup type atmosphere and endears itself to being a good game."

Cook also expects the Wigan faithful to be in good voice and is keen for a repeat of the Latics' league opener, which saw Neil Warnock's side suffer a 3-2 defeat at the DW Stadium.
 


“Our fans were excellent against Cardiff; the atmosphere inside the stadium for the Cardiff game was for me, as manager, was one of the best I have felt since I have come to the club", he stressed.

“A lot of that is to do with what goes on, on the pitch.

"If the supporters are watching an enthralling game that is going from end-to-end with the incidents that there were in the Cardiff game then the likelihood is, they go home happy."

Wigan severely damaged Leeds' hopes of automatic promotion last season by visiting Elland Road and claiming a 3-2 win.   

The Latics will start as big underdogs against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds side this afternoon however.
 