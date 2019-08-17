XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/08/2019 - 20:23 BST

Man City Were Better But My Squad Is Unsettled – Mauricio Pochettino

 




Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino believes that Manchester City dominated his side in their 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium and admits his final squad shape for the season has yet to be settled. 

Spurs came from behind twice against Manchester City, scoring through Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura, and were then saved from a 3-2 defeat at the death by VAR, which ruled Aymeric Laporte had handballed the ball on its way through to Gabriel Jesus, who put it in the back of the net.


 



Pochettino has no complaints with the point as he believes Manchester City were clearly on top throughout the match.

"I think they were better. They dominated the game", he told his post-match press conference.

 


"It was so clear the game. With the circumstances I am happy with the point here.


 


"Like I said after the game against Villa we need to improve a lot."

Pochettino, who has been critical of the Premier League closing its transfer window earlier than anywhere else in Europe, also revealed his squad is unsettled, something he is sure will improve when the European window closes at the start of September.

 


"The squad is still unsettled.

"We need to wait until the transfer windows close in Europe", he added.

Question marks remain over a number of Tottenham players, including Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen, though Spurs will be unable to buy a replacement if they sell, with the Premier League window now firmly slammed shut.
 