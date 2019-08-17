No Jack Clarke In Squad – Leeds United Team vs Wigan Athletic Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Wigan Athletic vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium this afternoon.



The Whites returned to winning ways in midweek by seeing off Salford City 3-0 in the EFL Cup, booking a next round clash with Stoke City.













Marcelo Bielsa handed loanee Eddie Nketiah his debut at Salford and he did not disappoint, helping himself to a goal in the cup win.





The Argentine tactician however is not handing Nketiah a start and sticks with the same team he named for last weekend's 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest.





Bielsa selects the experienced Kiko Casilla in goal, while at the back he picks a centre-back pairing of Liam Cooper and Ben White. Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich slot into midfield, while further up the pitch, Jack Harrison, Adam Forshaw and Pablo Hernandez provide support for striker Patrick Bamford.







If Bielsa needs to make changes at any point during the 90 minutes, he can look to his bench, where options include Nketiah and Ezgjan Alioski.



Jack Clarke is not in the matchday squad.





Leeds United Team vs Wigan Athletic



Casilla, Dallas, Cooper, White, Douglas, Phillips, Klich, Forshaw, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Berardi, Alioski, Shackleton, Bogusz, Costa, Nketiah

