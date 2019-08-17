No Problem With Criticism Coming My Way Says Steve Bruce As Newcastle Lose At Norwich

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce says he is ready to deal with criticism coming his way after the Magpies were taken apart by newly promoted Norwich City to lose 3-1 at Carrow Road.



Bruce saw his side fall behind just after the half hour mark when Teemu Pukki struck, while the Finland international then helped himself to a second in the 63rd minute to leave Newcastle reeling.













Pukki then completed his hat-trick after Todd Cantwell put in good work to catch the Newcastle backline off guard, with the Norwich striker making it 3-0 with 15 minutes left.



Newcastle grabbed a consolation in injury time through Jonjo Shelvey, but it had been a miserable afternoon at Carrow Road and Bruce's side could have lost by more.



The Newcastle boss insists he is steeled for the flak which will come his way and admits his side came up short at Norwich.







"I’ve got to be ready for the flack which will come my way", he told BBC Newcastle.



"And, to be perfectly honest, sometimes you deserve a bit of stick.



"I’ve got no problem with that because, today, we weren’t good enough."



Bruce has vowed to go through the loss carefully on Monday as he looks at what went wrong at Norwich.



"The answers lie within.



"We will look at things on Monday. We know we can do better."



Newcastle have now lost their first two Premier League games of the season, with Bruce having a tough introduction to life as Rafael Benitez's successor.

