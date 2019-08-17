XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/08/2019 - 14:02 BST

Pablo Fornals Starts – West Ham Team vs Brighton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Brighton vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Brighton in an away Premier League clash this afternoon. 

The Hammers were thumped 5-0 at home by Manchester City in their Premier League opener, while Brighton emerged as 3-0 winners at Watford.
 

 



Boss Manuel Pellegrini will have to do without influential midfielder Mark Noble, who is out of action with a calf injury.


Pellegrini has Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while at the back he opts for a centre-back pairing of Angelo Ogbonna and Issa Diop.
 


In midfield, the West Ham manager places his trust in Declan Rice, Jack Wilshere and Manuel Lanzini, while Robert Snodgrass also plays. Pablo Fornals will be looking to create for Javier Hernandez.



Pellegrini has options on the bench to make changes if needed, including Michail Antonio and Pablo Zabaleta.
 


West Ham United Team vs Brighton

Fabianski, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Wilshere, Lanzini, Snodgrass, Fornals, Hernandez

Substitutes: Roberto, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Sanchez, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Ajeti 
 